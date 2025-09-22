Southcoast Health welcomes 6 new providers

NEW BEDFORD – Southcoast Health announced it welcomed six new providers to the health system in September.

The new providers are:

Dr. Mustafa Shoaib Ali, a hospitalist in all three of Southcoast’s hospitals. Shoaib Ali earned his medical degree from Ziauddin University in Pakistan. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell University and did clinical rotations at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Sarah Bednarz, working in internal medicine at Southcoast’s Fall River location. Bednarz earned her Master of Science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Boston.

Andrea Bonas, who joins Southcoast Health Gynecologic Oncology caring for patients at Southcoast Cancer Care. Bonas earned her Master of Science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Simmons University in Boston.

Billie Burke, who joins South Coast Internal Medicine caring for patients in Middletown. Burke earned her Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa.

Dr. Ashley Kenyon, who joins Southcoast Health Pediatrics in Dartmouth. She earned her doctor of osteopathic medicine from Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific – Northwest in Lebanon, Ore. Kenyon completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School at Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Mass.

Sarah Soifert, who joins Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular, focusing on vascular surgery. Soifert earned her Master of Health Science in physician assistant studies from Northeastern University in Boston.

