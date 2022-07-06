Southside Community Land Trust’s new food hub officially opens

PROVIDENCE – The ribbon was officially cut June 24 on the Southside Community Land Trust’s new healthy food hub located in a 12,000-square-foot renovated building at 404 Broad St.

The new $5.8 million hub within the city’s Trinity Square neighborhood replaces the old hub, which was located in a Victorian house near 404 Broad St. The food hub will be home to a large farm-to-market center, as well as the land trust’s administration offices. Approximately 150 people, including nonprofit leaders and elected officials, attended the ribbon cutting.

Southside Community Land Trust Executive Director Margaret DeVos previously told Providence Business News that with the food hub opening, there will now be an emphasis to find more land for community gardens in order to meet the increased demand for food.

