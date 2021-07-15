Southside Providence residents sought for focus groups on preservation policies

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society is working with the South Providence Neighborhood Association on an initiative that will examine how historic preservation has impacted communities unevenly.

The organizations are using a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to launch a series of focus groups that will receive comments from residents of historically excluded groups about their experiences with preservation and the impact of local policies, according to a news release.

As part of this, the groups are seeking residents of the Southside who are interested in working as compensated facilitators for the project, as well as residents who are interested in taking part in discussions through the focus groups.

The first virtual information session is July 27 at 6 p.m. People who are interested are asked to send an email to the neighborhood association at southprovneighbors@gmail.com.

