NORTH ATTLEBORO

– A new black box theater is coming to the Emerald Square Mall.

The Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday approved

The New England Public Theatre’s request for a special permit to convert the former space formally occupied by American Eagle Outfitters into a performance theater, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The proposal, submitted by

the nonprofit’s founding artistic director Jon Mael,

calls for 150 nonfixed seats and a 16-by-20-foot stage. He also plans on converting the store’s former dressing room into a green room.

Mael stressed the theater would leave a minimal footprint and wouldn’t require major renovations while “breathing new life into a vacant space at the mall and likely provide a much-needed boost in business,” WPRI reported.

“No modifications to the space are necessary,” Mael wrote in his proposal. “The black box look will be achieved just with black paint and the hanging of fire-retardant black drapes.”

Mael said the theater will “afford opportunities to emerging artists and audiences looking for theater beyond typical small-town offerings,” Mael said.

His goal is for the black box theater to offer four main stage shows a year, as well as a variety of performance and technical classes for adults and teenagers.

“We are a group of committed artists who believe that theater can bring upon positive changes,” Mael said. “The opportunity to have a space of our own allows for the ultimate flexibility for use in productions and educational programming.”

Mael plans on signing an official lease for the space

and said the theater will open sometime this fall

f everything goes according to plan.