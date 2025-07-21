Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age, those flare-ups and aches often become more frequent, more intense, and more disruptive. For many, it’s a daily struggle that interferes with work, sleep, exercise, travel, or simply enjoying life.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

Despite how common experiencing back, leg, or neck pain is, finding the right care can be surprisingly confusing. Between primary care, chiropractors, physical therapy, and surgical consultations, it’s hard to know where to start—or what’s necessary.

Despite how common experiencing back, leg, or neck pain is, finding the right care can be surprisingly confusing. Between primary care, chiropractors, physical therapy, and surgical consultations, it’s hard to know where to start—or what’s necessary.

- Advertisement -

Diana Douleh, MD, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon who practices at Ortho Rhode Island and the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, a partnership between Ortho Rhode Island and South County Health, understands just how complex this can be. Her role is to help patients make sense of their symptoms and navigate the best path forward—without rushing to extreme solutions.

“There’s no magic fix,” says Dr. Douleh. “Pain is deeply individual, and pain in the neck, arms, back, and legs sometimes indicates spinal involvement. It can take time and a thoughtful approach to figure out what’s going to help someone function better and feel more like themselves.”

A Whole-Person Approach to Spine Care

Dr. Douleh evaluates each patient with a wide lens. She looks not just at imaging results or diagnoses, but at the full picture—how a person moves, how they are feeling in their daily lives, and what treatments they’ve tried in the past.

From there, she works with patients to develop an individualized plan. That may include physical therapy, guided injections, posture and movement adjustments, or close monitoring over time, and, when appropriate, surgical interventions.

“It’s not about promising pain-free living,” she says. “It’s about helping people better understand their condition and giving them realistic, evidence-based options to improve their mobility, reduce discomfort, and regain control.”

Nationally Recognized for Spine Excellence

South County Hospital was recently named a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Hospital for Spine Surgery, placing it among the top 25% of hospitals nationwide for excellence in spine care. This inaugural recognition underscores the exceptional outcomes and patient experience delivered through South County Health’s Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, in partnership with Ortho Rhode Island.

For patients, that means access to nationally recognized spine care—close to home, without the complexity or travel of a larger hospital system.

Clarity Makes All the Difference

One of the biggest advantages of seeing a spine specialist early is the clarity it can bring. Patients can start with a comprehensive evaluation that rules out red flags, clarifies next steps, and avoids unnecessary delays.

“For many patients, the uncertainty is as distressing as the pain,” Dr. Douleh says. “Just knowing what’s going on and what to expect can make a huge difference in how they move forward.”

Back, Neck, and Leg Pain May Be Complicated. Your Care Shouldn’t Be.

If you’re living with nerve or spine-related pain that’s interfering with your life, don’t wait. Talk with your provider, or contact Ortho Rhode Island today. We’re here to listen, evaluate, and guide you — one thoughtful step at a time.

a fellowship-trained spine surgeon who practices at Ortho Rhode Island and the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, a partnership between Ortho Rhode Island and South County Health, understands just how complex this can be. Her role is to help patients make sense of their symptoms and navigate the best path forward—without rushing to extreme solutions.

“There’s no magic fix,” says Dr. Douleh. “Pain is deeply individual, and pain in the neck, arms, back, and legs sometimes indicates spinal involvement. It can take time and a thoughtful approach to figure out what’s going to help someone function better and feel more like themselves.”

A Whole-Person Approach to Spine Care

Dr. Douleh evaluates each patient with a wide lens. She looks not just at imaging results or diagnoses, but at the full picture—how a person moves, how they are feeling in their daily lives, and what treatments they’ve tried in the past.

From there, she works with patients to develop an individualized plan. That may include physical therapy, guided injections, posture and movement adjustments, or close monitoring over time, and, when appropriate, surgical interventions.

“It’s not about promising pain-free living,” she says. “It’s about helping people better understand their condition and giving them realistic, evidence-based options to improve their mobility, reduce discomfort, and regain control.”

Nationally Recognized for Spine Excellence

South County Hospital was recently named a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Hospital for Spine Surgery, placing it among the top 25% of hospitals nationwide for excellence in spine care. This inaugural recognition underscores the exceptional outcomes and patient experience delivered through South County Health’s Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, in partnership with Ortho Rhode Island.

For patients, that means access to nationally recognized spine care—close to home, without the complexity or travel of a larger hospital system.

Clarity Makes All the Difference

One of the biggest advantages of seeing a spine specialist early is the clarity it can bring. Patients can start with a comprehensive evaluation that rules out red flags, clarifies next steps, and avoids unnecessary delays.

“For many patients, the uncertainty is as distressing as the pain,” Dr. Douleh says. “Just knowing what’s going on and what to expect can make a huge difference in how they move forward.”

Back, Neck, and Leg Pain May Be Complicated. Your Care Shouldn’t Be.

If you’re living with nerve or spine-related pain that’s interfering with your life, don’t wait. Talk with your provider, or contact Ortho Rhode Island today. We’re here to listen, evaluate, and guide you — one thoughtful step at a time.