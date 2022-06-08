Spirit Halloween’s ‘Spirit of Children’ campaign nets Hasbro Children’s Hospital $166K

PROVIDENCE – Spirit Halloween’s “Spirit of Children” fundraising campaign raised $166,175 for Hasbro Children’s Hospital to help benefit the hospital’s Child Life program, as well as support healing through play.

The amount that the program raised for Hasbro Children’s Hospital is the most in a single year since “Spirit of Children” began in 2011. In that time, more than $820,000 has been raised by Spirit Halloween for the hospital, Hasbro said.

The hospital’s Child Life program provides young patients a sense of normalcy during hospitalization by engaging in play, storytelling, arts and crafts, and music, the hospital said.

Dr. Saul N. Weingart, president of Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital, in a statement praised Spirit Halloween and its customers for their commitment to support the hospital.

“Partnerships are so vital to the work we do, and this is a program that makes a tremendous difference year in and year out,” Weingart said. “We are so grateful for the support.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.