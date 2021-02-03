Spirit of Children program raises $124K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Halloween-themed retailer Spirit Halloween raised $124,024 through its Spirit of Children program during the fall in support of Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s operations.

The hospital said the funds raised by Spirit Halloween’s program were through sales generated by the retailer’s stores within Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from September through October 2020. The six-figure funding raised by Spirit Halloween will support Hasbro’s Child Life program, which provides young patients with a sense of normalcy during hospitalization by engaging in play, storytelling, arts and crafts, and music.

In a statement, Hasbro Vice President of Pediatric Services Tracey Wallace said the last 10 months being a challenge is a “drastic understatement,” but the support of Spirit Halloween and its customers understanding patients’ needs to step up in this fashion is “beyond amazing.”

“Our hospital, and of course the Child Life team, could not be more grateful for this outpouring of generosity,” Wallace said.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.