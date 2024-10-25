Springer earns higher education leadership award

, assistant dean of student support and advocacy services with the dean of students’ office at the University of Rhode Island, recently received the Higher Education Case Managers Association Leadership Award at the organization’s annual meeting in St. Louis. Springer has been a certified mental health first aid instructor since 2017 and the co-facilitator of URI’s Women of Color Network.We surveyed our incoming students about their biggest concerns coming into college and they were listed as: sense of belonging, overall mental well-being and readiness for academic rigor. While URI has made gains in increasing available mental health and well-being resources for our students, the reality is that well-being is a community responsibility – we are trying to equip our faculty, staff, administrators and student leaders with mental health training and literacy, similar to first aid and CPR. Since 2017, URI has received several Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants, as well as provost office funding to offer mental health first aid to our community members, with students having the ability to take the course for one credit.My SSP is now called TELUS Health. The platform has been very helpful because students can connect with a provider at any time, in any manner that they choose. The demand at counseling centers across the country continues to outpace the rate at which institutions can locate funding and personnel to meet the need. TELUS provides an alternative that allows students to get connected regardless of their location, and often in their preferred language. Equally important, the TELUS platform has self-help articles and self-care activities that encourage students to manage their wellness.In addition to offering campus messaging and programming to reduce the stigma around help-seeking, the dean of students’ office has a “report it” page that allows students, staff and faculty to fill out a form that requests URI professionals to reach out to the student (or a peer) who may need help but is having a hard time getting started or is struggling to take the next step.URI has introduced a new Mental Health Task Force, as well as a postvention team this semester to address how our campus will identify and navigate mental health concerns, as well as how we respond to our campus community if a tragedy should occur.