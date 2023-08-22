St. Andrew’s Appoints Courtney Pierce As Inaugural Dr. Dana Gurney Learning Support Chair

St. Andrew’s School of Rhode Island recently appointed Courtney Pierce as the school’s first Dr. Dana Gurney Learning Support Chair. She joins St. Andrew’s after serving as Learning Support Case Manager and Push-In Teacher at Hong Kong International School. Courtney has a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Lewis and Clark College and nearly three decades of experience working in both public and private domestic and international schools, including The Learning Center for Deaf Children and Landmark School, International School Manila, International School Kenya, and most recently Hong Kong International School. For 130 years, St. Andrew’s has empowered students to find their own path to academic success and personal growth.