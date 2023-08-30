St. Andrew’s School names Pierce inaugural Gurney Learning Support chair

BARRINGTON – Courtney Pierce, a former learning support case manager and teacher at Hong Kong International School, was recently appointed as St. Andrew’s School’s inaugural Dr. Dana Gurney Learning Support chairperson.

The position at the school was created with a $100,000 gift from Susan O. and David A. Brown in honor of Gurney, St. Andrew’s longtime director of learning services who retired at the end of last academic year. The fund, St. Andrew’s says, will help ensure a pathway for students with all learning profiles.

St. Andrew’s says Pierce has close to three decades of experience working in both public and private schools in the U.S. and internationally. Schools that Pierce previously worked at include The Learning Center for Deaf Children and Landmark School, International School Manila and International School Kenya. She also has extensive experience in co-teaching, differentiated and personalized learning, language-based learning disabilities, and is fluent in American Sign Language, St. Andrew’s says.

“I can’t wait to get started. I can already tell St. Andrew’s is a special place that creates an environment where all students can carve their unique path both in and outside the classroom, allowing them to be successful and find a love for learning,” Pierce said in a statement. “I am excited to help St. Andrew’s students find their path and support them as they dive into learning every day.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.