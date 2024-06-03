St. Mary’s temporarily closing psychiatric residential treatment facility by June 7

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – St. Mary’s Home for Children will be temporarily closing its psychiatric residential treatment facility by June 7. The decision to temporarily close the facility comes after the R.I. Department of Children, Youth, and Families ordered that the nine children living in the psychiatric facility be transferred to other appropriate settings, Tides Family

NORTH PROVIDENCE – St. Mary’s Home for Children will be temporarily closing its psychiatric residential treatment facility by June 7.

The decision to temporarily close the facility comes after the R.I. Department of Children, Youth, and Families ordered that the nine children living in the psychiatric facility be transferred to other appropriate settings, Tides Family Services CEO Beth Bixby said in a statement to Providence Business News. She added that

Tides is working with DCYF and other state agencies to assess each child and find a suitable placement.

Tides took over St. Mary’s in

May

, months after

details of the R.I. Office of the Child Advocate’s scathing report was released. In January, the Providence Journal published details from a Dec. 19 report by the OCA looking into “significant safety concerns and abusive living conditions” at St. Mary’s.

Bixby said staffing decisions haven’t been finalized and Tides will help with “redeploying” staff to other programs.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the psychiatric facility would reopen, but Bixby said Tides has begun a “complete assessment” of St. Mary’s operation and hopes to bring the psychiatric facility to a “higher standard of service and support.”

“

We believe this is in the best interest of these children,” Bixby said.

“We are fully committed to developing a continuum of behavioral health care services centralized on one campus, and addressing the many unmet needs of children and families.”

Other agencies have opened investigations into St. Mary’s, including The Disability Rights of Rhode Island, a protection and advocacy agency. Under the Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness Act of 1986, Disability Rights is required under federal law to investigate reports of mistreatments of Rhode Islanders with disabilities.