St. Peter School principal leaving school after being cleared of wrongdoing

WARWICK – The St. Peter School principal who was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation is leaving the school after being cleared of wrongdoing, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. The Diocese of Providence in a letter to families said it found “no evidence” that Denise Alcala did anything wrong while serving as principal of the Catholic school. The diocese’s investigation into Alcala came after six teachers at the school voluntarily resigned earlier this month. The diocese said it put Alcala on paid leave “out of an abundance of caution” after receiving a complaint from a parent who claimed confidential information about St. Peter School had been posted online. Rather than seek reinstatement, the diocese said Alcala will step aside “for the good of St. Peter School,” WPRI reported on Tuesday. “We are grateful for her service and leadership during a difficult time,” the diocese wrote in the letter. The diocese said Alcala is joining the leadership team at Bishop McVinney School in Providence. Kevin Peloquin, the assistant director of education at the Diocese of Providence’s Catholic School Office, will continue to serve as St. Peter’s interim principal until a permanent replacement is appointed.