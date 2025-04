Application deadline: May 7th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

EAST PROVIDENCE – Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. has acquired New Jersey-based AiK2 Insurance Services, which specializes in insurance for wealth and asset managers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021, AiK2 serves about 300 clients nationwide and manages more than $200 billion in insured assets.

“This acquisition strengthens our financial services team, bringing new technology and talented professionals to the table,” said Andrew Fotopulos, Chairman of Starkweather & Shepley. “We’re excited to continue expanding and building on this strong foundation.”

AiK2’s co-founder and CEO Jay Hummel will continue in an advisory role at S&S, according to an announcement of the acquisition.

AiK2 will rebrand under the Starkweather & Shepley name, combining services for wealth and asset managers with expanded resources from S&S’s Private Client Insurance division.

Founded in 1879, Starkweather & Shepley is the 61st largest insurance brokerage firm in the U.S. and is a nominee in Providence Business News’ 2025 Best Places to Work.

Privately held in trust since 1935, S&S specializes in commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance, as well as risk management services. Through its partnership with Assurex Global, S&S also offers national and international expertise.

The firm is headquartered in East Providence, Rhode Island, with additional locations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

The firm has annual revenues of nearly $80 million, according to the firm, with more than 300 associates.

S&S has 173 Rhode Island-based employees, according to Providence Business News' 2025 Book of Lists.