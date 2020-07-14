Starkweather & Shepley acquires Newport Insurance Group

EAST PROVIDENCE – Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Newport Insurance Agency Inc.

Newport Insurance Group and its 13 associates on staff will now operate as Newport Insurance, a division of Starkweather & Shepley, the company said. The acquired company will continue to operate out of its Middletown office.

Starkweather & Shepley now has 268 employees, following the acquisition.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We feel we can really build on the success Newport Insurance has enjoyed on Aquidneck Island and together, deepen the value proposition for the residents and businesses they serve there,” said Larry Keefe, chairman & CEO of Starkweather & Shepley.