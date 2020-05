Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

IT'S COMMON for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Executive Director Heather Hole Strout to see adults and the elderly seeking food at the Newport center’s pantry. But on a recent day, she noticed a new age group: teenagers. “We typically don’t see kids shopping for their families alone and, in one hour, there…