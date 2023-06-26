State awards $59K to support green energy projects at 3 farms

PROVIDENCE – A total of $59,250 was awarded Monday from the Rhode Island Agricultural Energy Grant Program to support green energy projects at three Rhode Island farms.

The grants, made possible through Rhode Island’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, will help farmers to “green their operations and reduce energy costs.”

“Our farmers in Rhode Island play an essential role in providing the state with fresh, locally sourced products,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “We must continue to support our local farmers and provide them the resources needed for implementing clean energy projects. I am very happy to announce the next round of grant winners for the Agricultural Energy Grant program. These farms have converted to energy efficient equipment that will help lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.”

There are more than 1,000 farms throughout Rhode Island, providing more than 2,500 jobs and contributing $235 million to the state’s economy each year.

- Advertisement -

“The Agricultural Energy Grant program assists farmers across Rhode Island that are interested in integrating clean energy onto their farms while reducing their utility costs and carbon footprints,” said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. “This program, along with the collaboration with the DEM [R.I. Department of Environmental Management] and Governor McKee, will continue to grow the state’s clean energy portfolio and achieve the goals outlined in the Act on Climate.”

Hattoy’s Nursery and Garden Center, Coventry: $20,000 for a 13.53-kilowatt rooftop solar project that will offset 100% of total energy consumption for the company.

Walnut and Willow Farm, Lincoln: $20,000 for a 6.84-kilowatt rooftop solar project that will offset 93% of total energy consumption for this third-generation family produce farm.

Wicked Tiny Farms, Narragansett: $19,250 for the installation of a mini-split and multizone non-ducted heat pump that will save roughly 200 gallons of oil of the annual total energy used on the farm.