State awards $7.5M to boost homeownership

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PROVIDENCE – The state awarded $7.5 million to support production of 172 new homes across the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Monday. The awards come through the first round of the $20 million bond-funded Housing 2030 Entry-Level Homeownership Program. They will support 90 dwellings that will be

PROVIDENCE – The state awarded

$7.5 million to support production of 172 new homes across the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I.

Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Monday.

The awards come through the first round of the $20 million bond-funded Housing 2030 Entry-Level Homeownership Program. They will support 90 dwellings that will be priced less than $400,000 and affordable to households earning at or below 120% Area Median Income.

“My administration is all in on homeownership,” McKee said. “After helping more than 1,600 first-time homebuyers through our successful down payment assistance program, we’re building on that momentum with this bond funding, which will create more affordable pathways to homeownership for Rhode Islanders.”

The Housing 2030 Entry-Level Homeownership Program

provides competitive grants to for-profit and nonprofit developers, as well as public housing authorities, to expand the supply of owner-occupied housing – including single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums – in developments of five or more units, including scattered-site proposals.

Projects receiving funding are:

Hickory Knoll, Westerly: $2.2 million

for Habitat for Humanity to develop 22 homes in Westerly, 18 of which will be built with modular construction. The development includes two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes serving households at 80% of Area Median Income. All homes are priced between $200,000 and $310,000. This project also received $750,000 from the state’s infrastructure program.

West & 4th Condominiums, Woonsocket: $1.9 million

to allow JDM Holdings LLC to develop a 19-unit, scattered-site condominium project in Woonsocket and West Warwick, with 15 units in Woonsocket and four in West Warwick. All units in the development are two-bedroom homes and designed to serve households earning up to 120% of AMI. Fifteen units are expected to sell for $309,000, while four larger units are anticipated to sell for $330,000.

Ballou Townhomes, Woonsocket: $1.03 million

for Duo Development Corp. to convert a vacant industrial building in Woonsocket into a 15-unit townhouse development. The development includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes priced between $275,000 and $325,000 and are targeted to households earning at or below 120% AMI.

Richmond Place Residences, Richmond: $900,000

for CT Development will construct a 69-unit mixed-income condominium community in Richmond, across 34 buildings. The development includes 18 affordable units and 51 market-rate units, all of which will have two-bedrooms. The affordable units are restricted to households earning up to 120% AMI and are expected to sell for approximately $325,000.

The Woods at Red Brook, Coventry: $500,000

for D2Homes will construct a 36-unit, two-bedroom condominium development in Coventry. The development includes five affordable units priced at $320,000 for households at or below 120% AMI, with the remaining units sold at market rate.