State awards $7.5M to boost homeownership

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THE STATE awarded a total of $7.5 million through the first round of the $20 million bond-funded Housing 2030 Entry-Level Homeownership Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Monday. 

PROVIDENCE – The state awarded $7.5 million to support production of 172 new homes across the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Monday.  The awards come through the first round of the $20 million bond-funded Housing 2030 Entry-Level Homeownership Program. They will support 90 dwellings that will be

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