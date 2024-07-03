State awards 7 municipalities $26.9M in community learning center grants

PROVIDENCE – Seven municipalities received a combined $26.9 million in community learning centers municipal grants to support capital projects as part of Rhode Island’s Learn365 initiative, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.
McKee says the grants, which range between $654,597 and $8.9 million, are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. The seven municipalities, McKee says, can tailor each project to their community’s needs and are required to offer at least five years’ worth of programming designed to improve education outcomes, provide health monitoring and support employment opportunities.
Such projects need to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026, and all U.S. Treasury-required programs must be operational within the centers by Dec. 31, 2026, McKee says. This latest award follows up the $28 million in similar grants the state awarded 12 municipalities back in April.
The communities that received the grants, their amounts and projects are:
- Central Falls: $8.9 million to renovate the former Ralph Holden Community Center to serve as El Centro, a multilingual cost-free center offering afterschool programming, workforce development and health-related supports
- Coventry: $4.3 million to convert one-third of the town hall annex into programming space for workforce development, health monitoring and educational support
- Charlestown: $654,597 to renovate the Cross Mills Public Library to increase space for studying, programming, and publicly available technology
- Exeter: $802,000 to purchase and convert a property on Ten Rod Road into a learning center serving youth, seniors and the larger town community
- Lincoln: $2 million to construct a new Lincoln Learning Center attached to the Lincoln Centralized Rescue Center
- North Providence: $3.2 million to conduct renovations to the North Providence Union Free Library that will create workshop space, job training, education opportunities and telemedicine programming
- Woonsocket: $6.9 million to build a multipurpose community center at Cass Park, with programming that enables work, education, and health monitoring, and both indoor settings and outdoor spaces for events and activities