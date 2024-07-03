State awards 7 municipalities $26.9M in community learning center grants

SEVEN LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES received a combined $26.9 million in community learning centers municipal grants to support capital projects as part of Rhode Island’s Learn365 initiative. The town of North Providence will get $3.2 million to conduct renovations to the North Providence Union Free Library, pictured. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
PROVIDENCE – Seven municipalities received a combined $26.9 million in community learning centers municipal grants to support capital projects as part of Rhode Island’s Learn365 initiative, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. McKee says the grants, which range between $654,597 and $8.9 million, are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

