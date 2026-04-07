State awards $8M to pair of housing initiatives

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GOV. DANIEL J. McKee, pictured above and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Tuesday that the state awarded more than $8 million through two bond-funded initiatives designed to accelerate housing production across Rhode Island. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The state awarded more than $8 million to two bond-funded initiatives designed to accelerate housing production across Rhode Island, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Tuesday.  “These investments represent another important step forward in our commitment to expanding housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said. “By supporting both

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