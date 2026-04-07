State awards $8M to pair of housing initiatives

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PROVIDENCE – The state awarded more than $8 million to two bond-funded initiatives designed to accelerate housing production across Rhode Island, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Tuesday. “These investments represent another important step forward in our commitment to expanding housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said. “By supporting both

PROVIDENCE – The state awarded more than $8 million to two bond-funded initiatives designed to accelerate housing production across Rhode Island, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. S

ecretary of Housing Deborah Goddard announced Tuesday.

“These investments represent another important step forward in our commitment to expanding housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders,”

McKee said

. “By supporting both early-stage planning and critical infrastructure, we are helping communities move projects from concept to construction and making meaningful progress toward our

Housing 2030

goals.”

Eight projects in the

Housing 2030 Infrastructure Program

were awarded a total of approximately $7.63 million. That program provides funding for infrastructure improvements directly tied to new housing developments, with a focus on increasing the supply of affordable homes.

The infrastructure investments will support the development of 665 housing units, including 238 affordable homes, helping to address Rhode Island’s housing shortage.

Programs receiving funding include:

Champagne Heights in South Kingstown: $2,917,900

Sprague/Bristol Ferry in Portsmouth: $1,167,592

Ann & Hope in Cumberland: $950,000

Hickory Knoll in Westerly: $750,000

Washington Highway Apartments in Lincoln: $650,000

55 Pine in Providence: $543,510

Pound Hill Estates/The Pines in North Smithfield: $517,080

The Post II in Providence: $132,000

Two projects from

the Housing 2030 Municipal Infrastructure Design Initiative

were awarded a total of $643,620. That effort supports cities and towns in advancing new housing developments by covering early-stage planning and design costs.

The latest awards will support planning efforts for key housing-development sites, including redevelopment opportunities and large-scale mixed-use areas with significant housing potential, according to the release.

The two projects receiving funding are:

Tri-Town Housing Development Opportunity in Coventry: $543,620

South Road Approved Housing Project in South Kingstown: $100,000

“With thousands of new housing units coming online in communities across Rhode Island, many communities are facing real infrastructure constraints,” said Randy Rossi, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns executive director. “Water and sewer capacity, flooding concerns, and increased traffic volumes can all stand in the way of getting housing approved and built. The governor’s new programs will give cities and towns the tools to plan, design and deliver the infrastructure needed to support this growth and help ensure that new housing has a positive and lasting impact on the community.”