State budget director to step down as part of overdue retirement plan

PROVIDENCE – Thomas Mullaney, executive director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, planned to retire earlier this year, but due to COVID-19, remained in his role to help guide the Budget Office during the pandemic.

This week, he announced he will will step away from day-to-day responsibilities on Friday. State lawmakers and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo have delayed making fiscal 2021 budget decisions until after next month’s election.

Mullaney in March announced he would retire in the fall of this year, according to Robert Dulski, spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Administration.

In an internal memo penned by Mullaney on Oct. 20 to the office’s chief financial officers, he addressed his colleagues and said, “While I anticipated leaving earlier, I felt compelled to stay on board to see us through the uncertainties posed by COVID-19. The time to leave will never be perfect but after this transition, I’m confident the Budget Office will continue to be in good hands.”

“Effective October 23, 2020, I will step aside from handling the day-to-day responsibilities of State Budget Officer.”

Mullaney wrote that in order to enable a smooth transition, he will remain in the Budget Office for the next several months in order to clean out and organize files, document processes, train staff and transition the numerous tasks that he has been responsible for over the past decade.

Joseph Codega, deputy budget officer, will manage the Budget Office, take on Mullaney’s daily tasks and oversee the development of fiscal year 2022 recommended budget.

“Since 1987, the State of Rhode Island has been incredibly grateful for Tom Mullaney’s years of devoted public service,” said Jonathan Womer, Director of the Office of Management and Budget. “Our office has been fortunate to have Tom serve in his position for far longer than he originally planned but that just speaks to Tom’s character. He is always stepping up and delivering results in times of need.”

Mullaney’s retirement date has not yet been determined.

