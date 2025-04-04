State conserves 151 forested acres in Burrillville

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

BURRILLVILLE – The R.I. Department of Management is conserving 151 forested acres for habitat restoration and public recreational use, the agency announced on April 2. DEM completed the purchase of the St. Angelo property, also known as “Sweet’s Hill,” with a $911,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife Restoration Program.

a $911,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife Restoration Program. Purchase price was $1.3 million and the grant provided 75% of the appraisal value of the property at $911,250, matched with $425,250 in Open Space Bond funds.

“The conservation of this property as an addition to Black Hut Management Area is another win for expanding recreational opportunities and protecting important habitat,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM appreciates the support of the USFWS as well as hunters and target shooters, whose purchase of firearms and ammunition in the state is taxed specifically to fund conservation projects like this helping to preserve land for the public.”

DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will manage the property for hunting and trapping opportunities as well as for open space and conservation habitat.