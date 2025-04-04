Home Economy Government State conserves 151 forested acres in Burrillville
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
BURRILLVILLE – The R.I. Department of Management is conserving 151 forested acres for habitat restoration and public recreational use, the agency announced on April 2.DEM completed the purchase of the St. Angelo property, also known as “Sweet’s Hill,” with a $911,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife Restoration Program. Purchase price was $1.3 million and the grant provided 75% of the appraisal value of the property at $911,250, matched with $425,250 in Open Space Bond funds. “The conservation of this property as an addition to Black Hut Management Area is another win for expanding recreational opportunities and protecting important habitat,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM appreciates the support of the USFWS as well as hunters and target shooters, whose purchase of firearms and ammunition in the state is taxed specifically to fund conservation projects like this helping to preserve land for the public.” DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will manage the property for hunting and trapping opportunities as well as for open space and conservation habitat.