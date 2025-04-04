State conserves 151 forested acres in Burrillville

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Management is conserving 151 acres of town forested land in Burrillville for habitat restoration and public recreational use, the agency announced on April 2. /COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT

BURRILLVILLE – The R.I. Department of Management is conserving 151 forested acres for habitat restoration and public recreational use, the agency announced on April 2.  DEM completed the purchase of the St. Angelo property, also known as “Sweet’s Hill,” with a $911,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife Restoration Program.

