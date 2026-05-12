State health office, Thrive dispute Medicaid billing status

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A MEMBER works at Thrive Behavioral Health's Hillsgrove House, the only "clubhouse" model rehabilitation facility in Rhode Island. Thrive and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services are disputing whether the facility can continue to bill Medicaid while the state office navigates an administrative issue. / COURTESY THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

WARWICK – The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Thrive Behavioral Health are again butting heads, with the EOHHS alleging that Thrive maintains the ability to bill Medicaid for its Hillsgrove House facility. Thrive, which last week said that the “clubhouse” model rehabilitation center faces potential closure without a new funding source,

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