NEWPORT – The state kicked off its $52 million broadband infrastructure project on Friday that will enhance high-speed internet service for an estimated 16,000 locations across 23 different municipalities. Gov. Daniel J. McKee was joined by R.I. Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner, as well as representatives from Verizon and GoNetSpeed, at the Newport Public Library

NEWPORT

"Rhode Islanders deserve access to fast, reliable internet,"

Project areas were selected based on federal eligibility criteria and service gaps to improve broadband service to 100 Megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload. Those areas include eligible locations in Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Providence, Exeter, Foster, Jamestown, Johnston, Lincoln, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Providence, Richmond, Scituate, Smithfield, Tiverton, Warwick, West Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket, according to Rhode Island Commerce.

GoNetSpeed President and CEO Richard Clark said t

Broadband construction is expected to begin in Newport as early as fall of 2025, with the first customers expected to be connected by spring 2026, according to GoNetSpeed Account Director Katie Bartholomai.

Residents can visit

$108.7 million investment through the federal $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program that was part of 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In January a R.I. Superior Court judge dismissed a suit by Cox Communications claiming that R.I. Commerce used flawed data to “build a taxpayer-subsidized” plan that included affluent areas of Rhode Island and locations where Cox customers already had high-speed internet access.

broadband infrastructure map, which ended the “challenge process”