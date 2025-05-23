NEWPORT
– The state kicked off its $52 million broadband infrastructure project on Friday that will enhance high-speed internet service for an estimated 16,000 locations across 23 different municipalities.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee was joined by R.I. Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner, as well as representatives from Verizon and GoNetSpeed, at the Newport Public Library to make the announcement.
"Rhode Islanders deserve access to fast, reliable internet,"
McKee said. "This investment is not just about connectivity; it’s about strengthening our economy, supporting local businesses, and ensuring everyone can participate in today’s digital world – key goals of our RI 2030 plan."
The program is intended to address the 12% of Rhode Islanders without regular broadband access, Tanner said, with the goal to ensure all Rhode Islanders have access to affordable, high-speed internet by Dec. 31, 2027.
"This is about leveling the playing field and ensuring all Rhode Islanders can meet their daily needs," Tanner said. "So much of our day-to-day lives are dependent on broadband. Today, the reality is that the internet is just as much a necessity to our lives as electricity and water. And in Rhode Island, it’s time we start treating the internet as a
necessary public good just as we have with other utilities for centuries."
Internet service providers GoNetSpeed and Verizon were awarded contracts through a competitive procurement processes held between July 2024 and February 2025. Together, the companies have pledged $27 million in private investment, complementing nearly $25 million in federal funding allocated through the Capital Projects Fund, which was authorized by the General Assembly in 2021 to expand broadband infrastructure.
Project areas were selected based on federal eligibility criteria and service gaps to improve broadband service to 100 Megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload. Those areas include eligible locations in Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Providence, Exeter, Foster, Jamestown, Johnston, Lincoln, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Providence, Richmond, Scituate, Smithfield, Tiverton, Warwick, West Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket, according to Rhode Island Commerce.
GoNetSpeed President and CEO Richard Clark said t
his expansion to Rhode Island marks the 10th state that the telecommunication holding company has connected to a multigigabit, 100% fiber optic infrastructure.
Broadband construction is expected to begin in Newport as early as fall of 2025, with the first customers expected to be connected by spring 2026, according to GoNetSpeed Account Director Katie Bartholomai. Residents can visit gonetspeed.com
for construction updates.
The broadband project is being supported by $108.7 million investment through the federal $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program that was part of 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In January a R.I. Superior Court judge dismissed a suit by Cox Communications claiming that R.I. Commerce used flawed data to “build a taxpayer-subsidized” plan that included affluent areas of Rhode Island and locations where Cox customers already had high-speed internet access.
Cox included data in its complaint that showed 99.3% of Rhode Island has access to high-speed internet.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration later approved the state’s broadband infrastructure map, which ended the “challenge process”
that gave internet service providers like Cox and other government and nonprofit entities the opportunity to challenge aspects of the BEAD plans.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.