State launches new CPA licensing pathway amid accountant shortage

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GOV. DANIEL J. McKee has signed legislation creating a new CPA licensing pathway aimed at addressing the accounting workforce shortage. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

CRANSTON – Rhode Island has created a new pathway for individuals seeking to become certified public accountants, giving prospective CPAs an alternative route into the profession as employers continue to face a shortage of accounting talent. The pathway follows legislation passed during the 2026 General Assembly session and signed into law last month by Gov. Daniel

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