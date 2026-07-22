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CRANSTON – Rhode Island has created a new pathway for individuals seeking to become certified public accountants, giving prospective CPAs an alternative route into the profession as employers continue to face a shortage of accounting talent. The pathway follows legislation passed during the 2026 General Assembly session and signed into law last month by Gov. Daniel

CRANSTON – Rhode Island has created a new pathway for individuals seeking to become certified public accountants, giving prospective CPAs an alternative route into the profession as employers continue to face a shortage of accounting talent.

The pathway follows legislation passed during the 2026 General Assembly session and signed into law last month by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, amending the R.I. Public Accountancy Act.

Under the new rules, candidates can now qualify for CPA licensure with a bachelor’s degree that includes an accounting concentration or equivalent coursework, along with two years of professional experience.

Previously, Rhode Island required candidates to complete either a graduate or post-baccalaureate degree plus one year of experience, or a bachelor’s degree plus 30 additional college credits in accounting and one year of experience.

The new pathway does not replace existing requirements. Candidates under any pathway must still pass all sections of the Uniform CPA Examination and score at least 90 on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Comprehensive Ethics Course.

The change comes as the accounting profession faces a shrinking pipeline of new professionals entering the field.

Earlier this year, Rhode Island lawmakers had advanced the legislation after employers, colleges and industry groups raised concerns about declining accounting enrollment and an aging CPA workforce.

“By creating this new pathway to CPA licensure, we are helping to strengthen our workforce, support businesses that rely on these professionals, and ensure that talented people have more opportunities to build strong careers here in Rhode Island,” McKee said Wednesday.

Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, said the new law modernizes the state’s licensing process while maintaining the standards expected of the profession.

Claire M. Iacobucci, acting chair of the R.I. Board of Accountancy, said the new pathway recognizes the role of professional experience alongside education.

“After years of discussion at state, regional and national levels, the R.I. Board of Accountancy is excited to see this additional pathway to RI CPA licensing enacted into law,” Iacobucci said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.