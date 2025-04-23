State leaders unveil ‘Housing 2030’ with goal to create thousands of new homes

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2006, state leaders on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive plan to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. The central goal of “Housing 2030” is to permit the construction of 15,000 new homes by 2030. These homes will include a variety of housing types including affordable rental units, middle-market and ownership

The central goal of “Housing 2030” is to permit the construction of 15,000 new homes by 2030. These homes will include a variety of housing types including affordable rental units, middle-market and ownership opportunities.

In a letter included in the plan’s introduction, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the plan ties into his “RI 2030 Plan,” which is focused on making sure each “

education, skills and opportunities that will lead to success.”

“Housing plays a vital role in this vision – as it is the foundation for a strong, sustainable future, offering an opportunity for homeownership to build generational wealth and provide long-term financial security for families,” McKee said.

Deborah J. Goddard, the state’s secretary of housing, also said the plan is a “critical step toward addressing the state’s most pressing housing challenges."

The plan breaks down goals for each housing type: permit 1,695 new middle-market units; finance 2,250 new affordable rental homes by 2030 – 375 of them are permanent supportive housing, 500 for those earning less than 30% area median income, or AMI, and the remaining 1,375 for those earning up to 80% of AMI; permit 1,000 new homeownership units priced below $400,000 - which would be affordable to a four person household with incomes at or below 140% of AMI; permit 525 accessory dwelling units; and double the permitting of other kinds of middle-market homes, which recently averaged 195 units per year.

The goal of 15,000 new homes exceeds the 13,625 expected to be needed between 2026 and 2030 to accommodate new households and replace losses of housing stock, according to the plan.

To reach its goals, the plan outlined five strategies, including:

Create municipal housing production goals and boost incentives for municipalities: Under this, municipalities will be responsible for meeting two annual housing goals – overall production and the creation of affordable homes. The goals are assigned and unique to each municipality based on its current circumstance.

Address zoning and regulatory barriers: To help municipalities meet their production goals, the Department of Housing and Division of Statewide planning will provide guidance and assistance on changing local zoning codes, expedite permitting and other actions to increase production. The state will also look at changing building codes to reduce construction costs and state tax code to take out disincentives for new housing production.

Invest in infrastructure, housing production and preservation: The state will make investments, including with the $120 million affordable housing bond. The state will also build on recent investments to improve and expand public infrastructure, support development and improve quality of units and explore new approaches.

Build and sustain key partnerships: The state will develop relationships with builders, developers, residents, local officials and others.

Support homeownership and housing stability: The state will support efforts to promote home ownership and housing stability and prevent homelessness.

The plan is the culmination of a three-phase effort led by the housing department and created in collaboration with other organizations, including:

Rhode Island Housing, R.I. Commerce Corp., HousingWorks RI, Grow Smart RI, Public Housing Association of Rhode Island, RI Infrastructure Bank, the Housing Resources Commission, the R.I. Continuum of Care and Statewide Planning.

A 35-member advisory group with representatives from state agencies, housing advocates, universities, nonprofits and others contributed to the planning process. The plan was also guided by a survey, which 1,800 residents responded to, and conversations with the state’s 39 cities and towns as well as focus groups and interviews with more than 40 more stakeholders.

Development of the plan was led by Abt Global, which led a team including

Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, Root Policy Research and HousingWorks RI.

State leaders emphasized the plan is a “living” document that will change based on feedback and community needs.

“This is not just about building homes; it is about building the strong, thriving communities that make Rhode Island the best place to live and work,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said.