State lottery chief Aubin to retire

PROVIDENCE – State Lottery Director Gerald Aubin on Friday said he will retire in the spring, after leading Rhode Island’s gambling operations for more than two decades.

“Gerry is well-respected nationwide for his deep knowledge of the lottery industry, and Rhode Islanders for decades have benefited from having someone with Gerry’s experience and expertise at the helm. He will be sorely missed,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement.

Aubin was appointed to lead the lottery in May 1996. The lottery ended that fiscal year generating $90.4 million in revenue.

In fiscal 2019, the lottery generated $397.3 million in revenue, according to a lottery news release, which did not say how a search for Aubin’s replacement will be conducted.

- Advertisement -