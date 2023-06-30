State makes $9.4M available to address homelessness

PROVIDENCE – Service providers looking to address homelessness in the state can apply to obtain part of a seven-figure dollar pool from the state.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office announced Friday that the R.I. Department of Housing, along with the Housing Resources Commission and the cities of Providence, Pawtucket and Woonsocket are providing approximately $9.4 million in resources to help address homelessness.

McKee’s office says the funding is provided through the state’s Consolidated Homeless Fund Partnership’s requests for proposals. The funding, McKee’s office said, can be used to operate emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach, provide case management services, make rent payments through rapid rehousing programs or pursue other related projects.

Each application will be evaluated to see if it meets criteria, McKee’s office said. The principles the state will look for include reducing unsheltered homelessness emphasizing on this coming winter, an emphasis on permanent housing solutions, and pursuing sustainability, cost-effectiveness and responsible stewardship of resources.

- Advertisement -

“Our ongoing effort to address homelessness in Rhode Island is unwavering,” McKee said in a statement. “We invite service providers and communities to bring forth their best approaches and proposals, and we encourage any organization with new ideas to apply.”

Applications for most projects will be due Aug. 3 and Aug. 31 for seasonal warming centers and shelters. Funding will be used between October 2023 and September 2024.

Additional information and applications can be found on the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.