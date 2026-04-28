State officials: R.I. will be prepared for 2026 FIFA World Cup visitors

PROVIDENCE – State and local officials on Tuesday vowed that a comprehensive public safety and logistical plan will be in place when the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are held June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” officials want to capitalize on what is now estimated to be as many as 1 million visitors to the region over the 39 days. Estimates suggest the influx of World Cup tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for Rhode Island as more than 400,000 visitors are expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament.
City officials announced that FIFA has approved a 'PVD FanZone' that will take place from June 11-19 at Station Park. The free event will include live music, food vendors and a jumbotron broadcasting every match.
In addition to the "Stadium Express" running between the R.I. Convention Center and Boston Stadium, officials said there will be dedicated RIPTA bus routes from Providence to Attleboro and Warwick to the Convention Center.
Providence budgeted $250,000 this fiscal year to fund the zone, which Mayor Brett P. Smiley hopes becomes the region’s central events hub in the region, predicting “one of the best summers in Rhode Island’s history.”
“We are confident we are going to deliver a fun, safe and prosperous event,” he said.
Ocean State 2026 Executive Director and R.I. Treasury Secretary James A. Diossa said months on planning behind the scenes has ensured the state can reap the financial rewards from soccer fans coming to Providence and surrounding cities.
“Rhode Island is ready. It’s time to show the world what the Ocean State can do,” he said.
According to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, sports tourism remains one of the state's "most reliable and valuable" visitor segments, producing an estimated $46.2 million in direct spending and 61,405 hotel room nights booked statewide.
But with this influx of activity just around the corner, “We know there are a lot of questions,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee.
To that end, Marc R. Pappas, director of the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, has been part of state and regional working groups coordinating public safety and logistics planning along with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies and healthcare organizations.
This “unified multi-agency structure” is designed to facilitate cross-agency communication during tournament-related activities, including first responder training and surveillance and testing systems in coordination with the R.I. Department of Health.
“All of the preparedness work means building a system with situational awareness,” he said. “The message is simple: Safety starts now.”
While the state is receiving no direct federal funding for tournament-related expenses because it is not a host-city jurisdiction, McKee’s budget recommendation includes a $250,000 allocation for security.
Plus, R.I. Commerce Corp.'s
board of directors has awarded $500,000 in total grants, including $250,000 to the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns to support the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer, $50,000 to the R.I. Hospitality Association and $100,000 to United Way of Rhode Island.
In February Airbnb invested $250,000 into the program, the first private funding for the tourism effort.
Ocean State 2026 sent out a press release Tuesday listing 22 additional companies and organizations that have provided sponsorships to fund grants that have been awarded to 17 municipalities and nonprofit organizations. Requests for the specific amounts were not immediately returned.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com