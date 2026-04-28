State officials: R.I. will be prepared for 2026 FIFA World Cup visitors

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PROVIDENCE – State and local officials on Tuesday vowed that a comprehensive public safety and logistical plan will be in place when the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are held June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” officials want to capitalize on what is

State officials: R.I. will be prepared for 2026 FIFA World Cup...

In addition to the "Stadium Express" running between the R.I. Convention Center and Boston Stadium, officials said there will be dedicated RIPTA bus routes from Providence to Attleboro and Warwick to the Convention Center.

According to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, sports tourism remains one of the state's "most reliable and valuable" visitor segments, producing an estimated $46.2 million in direct spending and 61,405 hotel room nights booked statewide.

$50,000 to the R.I. Hospitality Association and

$100,000 to United Way of Rhode Island.