State officials: R.I. will be prepared for 2026 FIFA World Cup visitors

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GOV. DANIEL J. McKee speaks during Tuesday’s press conference about the state’s "Rhode Island Summer of Soccer" initiative for the upcoming games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. State And local leaders said the state is adequately prepared to welcome thousands of fans to the region during the FIFA World Cup matches in June. PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/ CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – State and local officials on Tuesday vowed that a comprehensive public safety and logistical plan will be in place when the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are held June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” officials want to capitalize on what is

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