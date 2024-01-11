State plans temporary 45-unit homeless community in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing on Thursday announced it is pursuing vacant state-owned land on Victor Street to serve as a temporary shelter community for people experiencing homelessness. Called "ECHO Village," the initiative, in collaboration with House of Hope Community Development Corp., would using “rapidly deployable units” constructed and operated by nonprofit House of Hope and including 24-hour staffing and on-site services, according to the press release. Funding, estimated at $3.3 million, will come from federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds, Community Development Block Grants, and the city of Providence, including preliminary site work. The 45 units will be sourced from Pallet, a public benefit corporation based in Washington state which has constructed 100 shelter communities in 74 cities throughout the country, including Burlington, Vt. and Boston, according to its 2022 impact report. Four additional office units will provide onsite case management, substance use recovery and mental health services. The shelter will be completely fenced in and span less than one acre within a 4-acre open field “chosen for its proximity to transportation, services, and amenities, as well as its connection to municipal power, water, and sewer infrastructure.” “House of Hope is firmly rooted in the belief that housing is a basic human right,” said House of Hope executive director, Laura Jaworski. “The construction of ECHO Village is a critical first step in creating a safe, stable, and dignified space for those experiencing homelessness while moving towards housing. We are thrilled to achieve this first milestone.” R.I. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said the shelter reflects the state's "dedication to fostering well-being, dignity, and opportunity for vulnerable Rhode Islanders.” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the city “has been disproportionately impacted by the housing crisis,” noting the administration has invested $4.3 million addressing homelessness and expects to commit another $1.7 million in the current fiscal year. “Pallet shelter programs have worked in communities across the country,” he said. “And we hope this program can help our most vulnerable residents." RIHC spokesperson Patti Doyle said the shelter is projected to open sometime in March and there is currently no timeline for its duration. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@pbn.com.