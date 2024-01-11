State plans temporary 45-unit homeless community in Providence

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING announced plans for a temporary pallet shelter community to be constructed on state-owned land on Victor Street in the city’s North End. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing on Thursday announced it is pursuing vacant state-owned land on Victor Street to serve as a temporary shelter community for people experiencing homelessness. Called “ECHO Village,” the initiative, in collaboration with House of Hope Community Development Corp., would using “rapidly deployable units” constructed and operated by nonprofit House

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR