State’s highest-paid employees include URI hoops coaches, university president

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – It pays to be working for the University of Rhode Island, the R.I. Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals and the R.I. Department of Corrections – literally. According to data obtained by Providence Business News on Tuesday from the R.I. Department of Administration, 95 out of the 150 top-paid state employees last year,…