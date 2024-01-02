State’s highest-paid employees include URI hoops coaches, university president

By
-
ACCORDING TO data obtained by Providence Business News on Tuesday from the R.I. Department of Administration, 95 out of the 150 top-paid state employees last year, including 18 of the top 20, work for either the University of Rhode Island, the R.I. Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals and the R.I. Department of Corrections. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE – It pays to be working for the University of Rhode Island, the R.I. Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals and the R.I. Department of Corrections – literally. According to data obtained by Providence Business News on Tuesday from the R.I. Department of Administration, 95 out of the 150 top-paid state employees last year,…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR