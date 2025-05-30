State’s investment potential touted at conference

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. McKee at the 2025 Rhode Island Investors Conference in Providence on Friday. / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS / MATTHEW McNULTY

PROVIDENCE – State leaders and quasi-public agency officials touted Rhode Island’s potential to possible investors ahead of next month’s general obligation bonds issuance during Friday’s 2025 Rhode Island Investors Conference at the Omni Hotel. Gov. Daniel J. McKee was joined by General Treasurer James A. Diossa, who hosted two panels which highlighted the state’s economic

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Meet Amgen Women Leaders in Science

Join us for an enlightening forum featuring Alli Ferguson and Satpal Kundra, two distinguished women…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display