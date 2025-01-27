Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 can spread quickly, making it essential to protect yourself and your loved ones. Experts from South County Health Express Care, Robert Gianfrocco, DO and Nurse Practitioner Maggie Buell, share their insights on staying healthy and managing illness this season.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

Protecting Yourself and Your Community

Respiratory illnesses thrive in colder months, but there are practical steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Get Vaccinated

“Vaccines are one of the best tools we have to prevent severe illness,” says Dr. Gianfrocco. “Flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters are widely available and provide critical protection.” Aim to get vaccinated early in the season, as immunity takes a couple of weeks to build.”

- Advertisement -

Practice Good Hygiene

Simple habits can go a long way in stopping the spread of germs. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Carry hand sanitizer for moments when washing isn’t an option. “Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth, as this is how many viruses enter the body,” adds Buell.

Mask Up in Crowded Spaces

Wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces can reduce your exposure to airborne viruses. While not required in most settings, masking remains a smart choice during peak illness season or if you’re at higher risk.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

“A strong immune system is your first line of defense,” notes Dr. Gianfrocco. “Get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, stay active, and manage stress to keep your immune system functioning optimally.”

What to Do If You’re Feeling Sick

Despite your best efforts, illness can strike. Knowing how to respond is key to recovery and preventing further spread.

Recognize the Symptoms

Common respiratory illnesses can have overlapping symptoms, including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Fatigue

“While many symptoms can be managed at home, seek medical attention if you experience difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, or confusion,” advises Buell.

Stay Home and Rest

“If you’re sick, staying home helps protect others,” says Dr. Gianfrocco. Rest and hydration are crucial for recovery. Avoid close contact with others, even family members, to minimize spreading germs.

Seek Professional Care When Needed

For persistent or severe symptoms, see your provider or visit an Express Care location for evaluation.

Preventing the Spread of Illness

Once you’re feeling better, taking precautions can help stop the cycle of infection.

Follow CDC Guidelines

“Most people can return to normal activities 24 hours after their fever subsides without medication,” says Buell. “However, continue to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings until symptoms fully resolve.”

Clean and Disinfect Your Environment

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and electronics. Use disinfectants to eliminate lingering viruses.

Keep Others in Mind

“If someone in your household is at higher risk, take extra precautions,” suggests Dr. Gianfrocco. “This might include masking indoors or increasing ventilation.”

Why Express Care is Your Go-To Resource

South County Health’s Express Care locations provide accessible and expert care for non-emergency health needs. From flu testing to COVID-19 treatments, their team is equipped to help you feel better faster.

“Our goal is to provide convenient, high-quality care when you need it most,” says Dr. Gianfrocco

Respiratory illnesses don’t have to derail your winter. By following expert advice and seeking care when necessary, you can stay healthy and enjoy the season. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit South County Health Express Care. Not feeling well enough to visit an Express Care, South County Health offers Virtual Visits for most illnesses where you can visit with a provider from the comfort of your home.