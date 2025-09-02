Staying true to its roots, Feast & Fettle reports profitability, expanded operations

By
-
FEAST & FETTLE CEO Carlos Ventura, left, with co-founder Nicole Oliveira. / COURTESY FEAST & FETTLE/STACEY DOYLE

EAST PROVIDENCE – When Feast & Fettle launched in 2016, Carlos Ventura recalls personally making meal deliveries to the business’ 50 customers amid other co-founding duties. Much has changed since that time: The meal delivery service has expanded throughout New England, and began serving parts of New York and New Jersey earlier this year. And

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display