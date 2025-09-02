Staying true to its roots, Feast & Fettle reports profitability, expanded operations

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

EAST PROVIDENCE – When Feast & Fettle launched in 2016, Carlos Ventura recalls personally making meal deliveries to the business’ 50 customers amid other co-founding duties. Much has changed since that time: The meal delivery service has expanded throughout New England, and began serving parts of New York and New Jersey earlier this year. And

300 people, including 75 at its New York distribution center, Ventura can turn his focus to other areas of the business.

"That last human touchpoint with the customer, and the ability to fix things when they go wrong – because in food, things inevitably go wrong all the time – that’s when we’re really able to shine," he said, "because we have complete control over the customer experience ... It’s harder, but it’s a more sustainable business model."

When Feast & Fettle launched around a decade ago, meal delivery services enjoyed almost unlimited access to capital, Ventura said, with startups riding the wave created by industry giants such as Uber Eats and DoorDash .

But while services remain in high demand, even big-name services have reported significant operating cost losses in recent years.

Ventura attributes this trend to many meal delivery companies shifting their focus from food to improving their technology platforms and scaling at any cost.

“The way we combated that was to kind of go in the complete opposite direction and go fully vertically integrated,” Ventura said. “Prep, cook, package, deliver. We build our own technology ... For us, it was always about making sure we could maintain what started as a very high-end, private chef service at scale.”

Around 20% of Feast & Fettle’s customers remain in the Ocean State , with the company’s largest member base residing in Massachusetts.

Feast & Fettle continues to prepare its meals fresh in East Providence each day and distributes throughout the region, with an additional distribution center facilitating service in the New York City region.

The business now boasts strong revenue growth in five years, according to company data, alongside solid member retention rates and a 25% kitchen-level margin.

The location's closure "came down to a capital allocation decision," Ventur a said : T he company had to spend $150,000 to $200,000 to establish a retail location , with a return on capital in 12 to 18 months . Through the delivery model, the company earns its money back in just three to six months.

