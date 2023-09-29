Stoneacre Hospitality ordered to pay $571K in wage theft lawsuit

NEWPORT – A federal court has ordered restaurant group Stoneacre Hospitality to pay more than $571,000 in repayment and fees for wage theft and related violations, which impacted 125 employees.

The ruling calls for Stoneacre, owned by Christopher Bender and David Crowell, to pay $270,519 in liquidated damages; $283,061 in back wages and tips; and $11,419 in civil money penalties.

Additionally, the restaurant group must pay a 1% annual interest fee in each category, compounded yearly on unpaid balances, amounting to a total of $571,596 in payments by March 2026.

Stoneacre must begin issuing the payments on or by Dec. 1.

The complaint, filed by U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh in Rhode Island’s federal district court in August 2022, alleged that the restaurant group’s owners did not pay employees their minimum wage and overtime premiums; kept employee tips; falsely classified employees as exempt from overtime pay; and did not keep accurate employee records.

Stoneacre Hospitality includes Stoneacre Brasserie, Stoneacre Garden and Stoneacre Picnics and the now-closed Stoneacre Tapas. In addition to the restaurant group’s co-owners, the lawsuit also names Kale Stems, LLC, Chive Blossom, LLC.

Stoneacre did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.