Stonehill College acquires former elementary school building for $2.3M

EASTON – A former town elementary school building is now part of Stonehill College’s infrastructure, with plans for it still to be determined.
The college on Thursday announced that it acquired Moreau Hall, located at 360 Washington St. adjacent to campus, for $2.3 million. The purchase was finalized on Dec. 21.
Stonehill says Moreau Hall previously served as a residence for the Holy Cross Brothers from the 1960s through the 1970s. Then, the town in 1980 acquired the building, which sits on 3.4 acres of land, to be used as a public school.
However, the building was put on the market by the town after the newly constructed Blanche A. Ames Elementary School opened. That facility combined three elementary schools – including Moreau Hall – into one building, Stonehill says.
Stonehill President The Rev. John F. Denning said in a statement that the college’s purchase of Moreau Hall marks “a homecoming of sorts.” He said the land was once part of the Ames Estate that was purchased by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1935.
“I am grateful to the Town of Easton for stewarding this property for many years in its pursuit to educate local children,” Denning said. “I look forward to all the ways the building will continue to serve and educate the hearts and minds of future students.”
Stonehill says it will spend the next phase coming up with plans and possibilities to develop the property “in ways that support its educational mission.”
