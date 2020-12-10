Stonehill College appoints Agbenyiga as new provost

EASTON – Stonehill College on Wednesday announced that DeBrenna LaFa Agbenyiga has been appointed as the college’s new provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Agbenyiga, who began her tenure as the third provost in Stonehill’s history Dec. 1, succeeds interim co-provosts Debra Salvucci and Peter Ubertacccio following the 2019 departure of then-provost Joseph Favazza. Stonehill said Agbenyiga will oversee all college operations regarding academic programming, faculty and academic administration.

Prior to coming to Stonehill, Agbenyiga was a higher education consultant for her own Maryland-based firm, Agbenyiga Global Education, which, according to her LinkedIn page, offered guidance and leadership to colleges in order to address challenges to ensure success. She previously served in a similar role as she has now with Stonehill at Bowie State University in Maryland, Stonehill said.

In a statement, Agbenyiga said she was drawn to Stonehill’s liberal arts academic environment and its focus on developing free-thinking and collaborations across diverse communities and organizational structures.

“There is a strong foundation at [Stonehill], and I look forward to building on the energy, commitment and enriching discourse that so successfully develops our students into graduates with strong minds and even stronger hearts,” Agbenyiga said.

