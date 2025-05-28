Stonehill College receives $15M gift to help build new on-campus sports arena

EASTON – A Stonehill College alum who is the former CEO of Adaptive Insights and his wife have contributed the largest financial gift in the college’s history that will support the construction of a new athletics arena on campus.
The college announced Wednesday that Tom and Kathleen Bogan, two longtime Stonehill donors, have gifted Stonehill $15 million to help the college build a new basketball and hockey arena. Additionally, the new 120,000-square-foot facility will be named the Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena.
“Over the years, Tom has been a thoughtful and loyal alumnus. He and Kathleen continually demonstrate their philanthropic spirit through the many ways they support Stonehill’s mission, as well as its bright future,” Stonehill President The Rev. John F. Denning said in a statement.
The Bogans’ gift is part of the $65 million cost to build the arena, which is part of Stonehill’s forthcoming strategic plan for 2026-2030, the college says. The arena, Stonehill says, will house separate hockey and basketball arenas, with each area seating approximately 2,500 people.
The new arena will also have state-of-the-art team locker rooms, film viewing rooms and training facilities, Stonehill says. The Bogans in a joint statement said the arena will provide Stonehill with necessary resources to enhance the student experience and “and deepen Stonehill’s relationship with neighboring communities that will have access to the facility.”
