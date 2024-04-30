Stonehill College taps Duggan as new business school dean

EASTON – A past business law professor and chairman of Stonehill College’s business administration department has now been named dean of the college’s Leo. J. Meehan School of Business.
Stonehill announced Monday the appointment of John Duggan as the Meehan School’s dean. He succeeds Sam Beldona, a Stonehill professor who became the Meehan School’s dean after the school’s founding dean, Debra Salvucci, retired in the summer of 2021.
“I am excited to continue to build on the successes of the past and meet the future needs of students, faculty and industries as we all work to create a more just and compassionate world,” Duggan said in a statement.
Stonehill says Duggan first came to the college in 2014 and served in multiple roles during that time. Among them were vice president of the faculty senate and a teaching fellow of business, the college says.
Duggan also worked collaboratively on Stonehill’s reaccreditation with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in 2017 and 2022. Now, Stonehill says Duggan as Meehan School’s new dean will steward various programs, including accounting, economics, finance, health care management, international business and sports management, among other programs.
“I look forward to working with [Duggan] as he enhances existing offerings and seizes new opportunities to help Stonehill business students thrive in the ever-changing global marketplace,” Stonehill Vice President for Academic Affairs Peter Ubertaccio said in a statement.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.