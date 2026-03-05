Stonehill College to purchase Easton Country Club for $6.5M

EASTONStonehill College has agreed to purchase the 150‑acre Easton Country Club for $6.5 million, a move the school says will expand academic, athletic and community opportunities for students and local residents. The Purchase and Sale Agreement was signed last weekend, and the deal is expected to close at the end of the month, Stonehill College spokesperson said. The golf course, located at 265 Purchase St., will continue operating as a semi-private club under General Manager Mark Lombardi, who will remain in his role overseeing daily operations. Stonehill officials said the college intends to preserve public access, existing leagues, events and programming while evaluating future improvements to the facility. Stonehill said the acquisition supports its strategic plan, Stonehill 2030: Building Together, and will provide new hands‑on learning opportunities, internships and employment for both undergraduate and graduate students. The club will also become the new home base for the women’s golf team and support the launch of an NCAA Division I men’s golf program scheduled to begin competition in the 2027–28 season. “This acquisition is a natural and meaningful extension of Stonehill’s mission,” The Rev. John F. Denning, president of the college, said in a statement. “We are committed to stewarding this land in ways that benefit not only our campus community but also our neighbors in Easton and surrounding cities and towns.” Stonehill College, founded in 1948 by the Congregation of Holy Cross, enrolls students across more than 100 academic programs on its 387-acre campus in North Easton. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.