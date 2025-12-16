Stonkd Launches the First Daily Fantasy Stock Platform, Blending Competition, Learning, and Market Fun

Providence, RI — Stonkd, a Rhode Island–founded startup, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking platform designed to make learning the markets more accessible, social, and engaging. Built at the intersection of gaming and investing, Stonkd introduces Daily Fantasy Stocks, a new way for players to compete by “drafting” stocks and crypto assets in head-to-head contests.

Unlike traditional investing or high-risk options trading, Stonkd gives players the excitement of market movement without exposing them to significant financial loss. Players can join stock contests during market hours, compete in crypto contests 24/7, track real-time performance, and earn bragging rights — all while developing stronger market intuition.

“Many people jump into investing before they’re ready, and that can get expensive fast,” said Ryan Sylvestre, founder of Stonkd. “I created Stonkd as a safer, more entertaining way for people to learn how the market moves, challenge their friends, and enjoy the thrill of big gains with minimal risk.”

Stonkd incorporates competitive gameplay, social features, and educational value, making it a natural fit for Gen Z, new investors, and anyone looking to improve their market awareness in a fun and engaging environment.

- Advertisement -

The platform is now downloadable at stonkd.com, with new contest types and features rolling out in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

info@stonkd.com

www.stonkd.com