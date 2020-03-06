Stop & Shop donates $150K to launch school food pantry in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Stop & Shop has donated $150,000 to launch a school food pantry at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, the grocer announced Friday.

The program is aiding 70 families, with students receiving a backpack filled with pantry staples on Friday afternoons. The program sends backpacks to all elementary schools in Fall River, as well as to Durfee.

Stop & Shop noted that 100% of students in Fall River are eligible for free breakfast and lunch due to student poverty levels as part of the Student Eligibility Provision Program.

The backpack food pantry program is aimed at fighting student hunger after school and on weekends.

“We are grateful to Stop & Shop for their fantastic philanthropic support that will enable our students an opportunity to stem hunger while simultaneously ensuring the grace and dignity of our students and their families in partnership with B.M.C. Durfee High School,” said Matthew H. Malone, superintendent of Fall River Public Schools.

There are also plans to expand the program to three middle schools.

Food donations include rice, peanut butter, pasta, canned goods, snacks and fresh baked bread.