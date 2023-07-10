Stoukides To lead Department of Medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center

PROVIDENCE – Dr. John A. Stoukides has been named chairman of medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center. His appointment was effective in June and he becomes the fifth chair in the history of the hospital’s Department of Medicine, the medical center said.

Stoukides was the unanimous recommendation of the search committee, co-chaired by Dr. Ponnandai Somasundar and Dr. Rita Peter-Faherty. The process began last year following the passing of Dr. Vincent Armenio.

Stoukides has been practicing medicine for 33 years, exclusively at Roger Williams Medical Center, where he completed his residency. The medical center is owned by CharterCARE Health Partners.

He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Pharmacy and Tufts University School of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine and hospice and palliative medicine.

He has been vice chairman of the Department of Medicine but has served as interim chair since last year. He is the longtime chief of the division of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Roger Williams and was instrumental in developing the senior care practice group at the hospital. Stoukides also serves as medical director of utilization management for CharterCARE. He is a clinical assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine and the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University, as well as an associate professor of nursing and adjunct professor of pharmacy at URI. He also has a private practice in East Providence.

In addition to serving on numerous hospital committees and local boards, Stoukides was a key member of the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and oversaw the COVID-19 vaccination program at CharterCARE.

“This is a challenging period for health care in our market but also an exciting time for CharterCARE in anticipation of our corporate transition,” said CharterCARE CEO Jeffrey Liebman. Dr. Stoukides is well-suited to help usher in this next phase of growth and success at Roger Williams and across the system.”