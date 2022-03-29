StrategicPoint Promotes Derek Amey to Co-CIO

In a move expected to provide long-term leadership continuity, StrategicPoint Investment Advisors announced today the promotion of Derek M. Amey to Co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this role, Derek will further expand his responsibilities from his previous position of Portfolio Manager. Amey will continue to hold the responsibilities of Partner and Senior Financial Advisor.

Amey, who will partner with Betsey A. Purinton, CFP® in this role, will be jointly responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of the firm’s investments. Collectively Purinton, Amey and the Portfolio Management Committee will focus on applying the company’s disciplined investment approach to helping clients best navigate the economic challenges facing investors today.