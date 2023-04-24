StrategicPoint Promotes Kristina Mello to Senior Financial Advisor, Director of Financial Planning

StrategicPoint Investment Advisors is pleased to announce that Kristina Mello has been named Director of Financial Planning and Senior Financial Advisor. The promotion of Ms. Mello is another example of StrategicPoint’s continuous investment in talent development and focus on improving client services. In this capacity, Kristina will not only continue to serve as a financial advisor for clients, but she will now lead the Financial Planning team and help oversee the development of clients’ financial plans for StrategicPoint. Kristina holds the FINRA Series 66 license as well as Rhode Island and Massachusetts Life and Health Insurance Producers Licenses. She obtained her Global MBA from Suffolk University.