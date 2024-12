We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Unionized care givers have called off plans for a strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Women & Infants Hospital Wednesday.

Members of SEIU 1199, a union representing more than 2,000 caregivers at the hospital, planned to hold an unfair labor practice strike on Dec. 12 after they said Women & Infants management failed to bargain “in good faith.”

Union members, including registered nurses, clerical, environmental service dietary and technical workers, say they have been bargaining since early October. They repeatedly expressed frustrations with what they say is the hospital’s refusal to consider raising wages, protecting union rights and preserving health care benefits. The workers’ contract expired Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, hospital managers denied the union's claims. Care New England management said the new three-year contract saves the union’s pension, provides salary increases and “significant contributions” to employees’ retirement.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement on a contract that benefits both our staff and Women & Infants Hospital,” said Shannon Sullivan, president of Women & Infants. “We are ready to move forward with all our colleagues to focus on what is most important: providing outstanding care.”