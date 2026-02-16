Strong supply keeps gas prices steady in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is unchanged from last week at $2.86 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 15 cents less than it was a year ago. “Healthy supply and continued soft demand are helping keep gasoline prices

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is unchanged from last week at $2.86 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 15 cents less than it was a year ago. “Healthy supply and continued soft demand are helping keep gasoline prices steady for now,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “The dynamic could change, however, if warmer temperatures lead to higher demand.” Demand for gasoline did rise slightly, according to the Energy Information Administration but lingering cold weather is slowing the recovery in demand, says AAA. Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.61 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.92 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded also remains unchanged at $2.90 per gallon. That price is 2 cents less than the national average and 13 cents less than it was a year ago. Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.53 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.89 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.93 per gallon.