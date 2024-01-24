Students to demo digital games developed with RIDigi to boost health outcomes

PROVIDENCE – Establishing a health and wellness routine can be a difficult venture.

“Gamification” can help change that, say Rhode Island technology and workforce leaders.

To demonstrate this concept, local high school students will gather with industry experts and officials from the Rhode Island Digital Games Institute, or RIDigi, based at the New England Institute of Technology, for the Pathways to the Digital Decade Expo.

At the event, which will take place on Thursday at Venture Café Providence, students will showcase digital games they developed in partnership with RIDigi that are designed to help “gamify” wellness and ultimately improve health outcomes.

Through the initiative, which is also supported by Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, students gain skills in cybersecurity, information technology, digital game design, networking and other digital technologies, Venture Café Providence says.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with demonstration and informational tables, as well as a “Conversation Corner” with Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who will speak on workforce development programs and highlight student achievements.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., students will present their digital games and NEIT, RIDigi and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future officials will discuss the program’s overall goals.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.