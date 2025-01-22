Study finds Elden Ring most-searched video game in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – A new study released earlier this month found that Rhode Island’s favorite video game is Elden Ring, according to a survey on internet searches conducted by video game asset marketplace company Chicks Gold.

The most-searched-for term related to the game was “Elden Ring map.” The study showed Elden Ring was also the most popular search in 49 states, with 321,463 average monthly searches across the U.S.

Researchers looked at the average monthly Google searches over the past 12 months for terms related to 100 of the bestselling video games in 2024, such as “where to buy Elden Ring” and “download Palworld.” This seed list of search terms combined the names of each video game and a modifier. The average monthly search volume for each search term was then taken from Google Keyword Planner for each state to determine the top five.

According to the study, there were 1,069 average monthly Google searches for terms related to Elden Ring, followed by Palworld at No. 2 and Grand Theft Auto V coming in at No. 3, with 759 and 610 average monthly Google searches, respectively.

Nationwide, Elden Ring, Palworld and Minecraft were the top three favorite video games.

“It is fascinating to see which games have sparked the most interest,” Chicks Gold CEO Al Alof said in a statement. “This year has been incredible for gaming and looking ahead, it will be exciting to see what 2025 holds for the gaming community, whether that’s fresh releases, advancements in technology, or new ways for players to connect and share their experiences.”

