Study finds software developer is highest-paying technology job in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A new national study by artificial intelligence education platform DataCamp found that software developers are the highest-paying technology-based jobs in Rhode Island, earning a mean salary of $135,030.

The firm analyzed 2023 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics looking at the 21 jobs categorized under Computer and Information Technology Occupations and ranked these classifications for each state.

The next highest-paying occupation after software developer in Rhode Island was computer network architect, with an annual mean salary of $125,320, followed by database architect at $118,510.

“The tech industry is rapidly changing every day, and the diversity in the highest-paid roles across states reflects the different needs and priorities of businesses in various regions,” said DataCamp CEO Martijn Theuwissen. “As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven solutions and tools, the demand for experts who can maintain these systems will also increase, and completely new job titles will likely pop up. Existing jobs in these fields may see some dramatic salary increases.”

In Massachusetts, the study found the highest-paying tech job is database architect, earning a median salary of $152,850.

