Study: R.I. No. 2 in U.S. for students prepared for remote learning

PROVIDENCE – According to connectivity research and advocacy group SatelliteInternet.com, Rhode Island is among the top five states for students prepared for remote learning in the nation, coming in at No. 2, behind Nebraska.

According to the organization’s research, 96.4% of Rhode Island students are connected to the internet at home, with just 3.6% without internet or a computer device.

Nationally, 7.3% of kids under 18 are without a broadband subscription, with 3.3% lacking a home computer, called a “homework gap.”

The study also shows that the 10 states with the most-connected students have a homework gap average of 4%, with the bottom 10 states with the least-connected students having a homework gap average of 11.2%. The 10 most-connected states have the lowest poverty rates in the country, according to the study.

New Mexico shows the biggest homework gap in the nation, with nearly 30% of children under 19 living in poverty.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.